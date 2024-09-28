TDSAT seminar calls for creating awareness about existence of Adjudicating Authority for cybercrimes in every state

A seminar, organised by the Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on the theme “Mechanism for Resolution of Disputes in Telecom, Broadcasting & Cyber Sectors” in Goa today has called for vigorous outreach activities by all stakeholders to create awareness among the public about the availability of Adjudicating Officers (AO) for cybercrimes in every state, as the public is largely unaware of the provision to approach the AOs for compensation. Although the victims of cyber crimes file complaints with the cyber police, there is a lack of awareness about the existence of AOs in every state who can exercise jurisdiction over claims for damages up to Rs 5 cr, subject experts, who attended the seminar, said.

The seminar, organised at Hotel Double Tree by Hilton in Arpora, North Goa, today, 28th September, 2024, was inaugurated by Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay. In his inaugural address, Justice Upadhyaya highlighted the importance of tribunals and their origin in Indian legal system. He emphasized that the existence of subject experts along with judicial members in a tribunal strengthens the dispute resolution process in the given specialized sector.

Justice Navin Chawla, Judge, High Court of Delhi, who was a special guest at the seminar, shared his experience as a practicing lawyer with the TDSAT before his elevation as judge. He highlighted the evolution of TDSAT in the course of the time.

Justice D.N. Patel, Chairperson, TDSAT, in his Introductory address, talked about the jurisdiction of the TDSAT covering sectors like Telecom, Broadcasting, Cyber, Airport Tariff, Aadhaar, Personal Data Protection etc. and elaborated the kind of disputes that are raised before the TDSAT.

Justice M.S. Karnik, Judge, High Court of Bombay at Goa, was the Guest of Honour. The seminar was also attended by Justice Kamal R. Khata, Judge, High Court of Bombay, and Justice Valmiki Menzes, Judge, High Court of Bombay at Goa.

The Business Session was addressed by subject experts and lawyers comprising of Ms. Yashaswini B., IAS, Director, Department of Information Technology, Government of Goa, Adv Kunal Tandon, Adv Payal Kakra, Adv Vibhav Srivastava, Adv Tejveer Singh Bhatia, Adv Himanshu Dhawan, and Adv Jose Elmano Periera, President of Goa High Court Bar Association. Shri Meet Malhotra, Senior Advocate, moderated the session. The experts spoke various topics such as ‘IP TV – A Merger of Telecom and Broadcasting?’, ‘TDSAT’s Role in Ensuring Fair Practices and Quality Service in Broadcasting’, ‘Role of Regulations in Orderly Growth of Broadcasting and Cable Industry’, ‘Dispute Resolution under Cyber Law’, etc.

Adv Kunal Tandon said that more awareness needs to be created among the public about the availability of the forum of Adjudicating Officers across all states for civil remedies to the victims of cyber offences. Adv Meet Malhotra, the moderator, suggested convening a conference of all AOs under the IT Act by the TDSAT to sensitize them and others regarding the availability of remedies to the victims of cyber offences.

Justice D.N. Patel, Chairperson, TDSAT, suggested that a mechanism needs to be drawn where registration of any FIR by cyber police station against any cyber offence must be reported to the IT Secretary of the State who also happens to be the Adjudicating Officer under IT Act for consideration of civil remedy to the cyber offence complainant.

Telecom Lawyers’ Association President Adv Manjul Bajpai, members of the local judiciary, office bearers of the TDSAT, lawyers and representatives of the State government, were also present at the seminar.