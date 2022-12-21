TDB-DST aids M/s Planys Technologies Private Limited, Chennai for commercialization of ‘Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, 200 Awards under the Department of Science and Technology have been rationalised.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, some of these awards were processed by different agencies through inadequate guidelines, arbitrary eligibility, evaluation and selection criteria.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the broad objective of the rationalization and doing away with selected awards was aimed to avoid duplicity, bring greater objectives, transparency and efficiency. He added that during the analysis of the award guidelines, secondary research and best practices, it was observed that the awarding process followed for different awards lack standardization and were not making desired impact on society as well as the Science & Technology ecosystem.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that the rationalization of the Awards with greater transparency, objectives, efficiency and through enhancing the stature of the existing awards, would boost the morale of the scientific community.