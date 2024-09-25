TCY Launches AI-Powered Test Preparation Resources for the Duolingo English Test in India

India, September 25, 2024 — TCY Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of test preparation and educational technology, has announced the launch of AI-powered test preparation resources specifically designed for the Duolingo English Test (DET). This new initiative aims to offer more accessible and effective study tools for students preparing for the DET, helping them achieve their goal of studying abroad.

The Duolingo English Test has rapidly gained global recognition and is now accepted by over 5,000 universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions in the United States, the UK, Canada, and beyond. With its cost-effective pricing of $65 (approximately INR 5,500) and the convenience of online testing with results available within 48 hours, the DET has become a popular choice for Indian students aiming to study abroad.

TCY’s new resources leverage its expertise in AI-driven educational technology to offer personalized and adaptive learning solutions tailored specifically for the DET. With a proven track record of successful collaborations and cutting-edge solutions in test preparation, TCY, serving around 8 million learners and supporting over 2,000 coaching centers across India, will provide students with customized study plans, in-depth analytics, and remedial technologies designed to enhance their DET preparation, thereby improving their test readiness and chances of success.

Mukta Gogia, Vice President at TCY, commented, “As the Duolingo English Test (DET) rapidly gains popularity across India, coaching centers turned to TCY for the real-like mock tests and practice resources we’re known for. Responding to this demand, we partnered with the DET for their inputs in developing prep materials specifically designed for the exam. This collaboration has resulted in a unique test prep package, offering students and teachers an authentic DET preparation experience. With this, we’re not just preparing students, but we’re setting a new standard in language testing.

The new resources will include real-time performance analytics and personalized feedback, allowing students to focus on areas that need improvement and track their progress more effectively. This approach is expected to enhance individual performance and support students in achieving their goals.

Rashi Dhanani, Head of Business Development for the Duolingo English Test, India said “With the rapid adoption of the Duolingo English Test by students in India and beyond, we’re excited to see innovative test preparation resources like those offered by TCY. These offerings reflect the growing demand for high-quality, personalized test prep solutions that enhance students’ readiness and confidence in taking the DET.”

Additionally, TCY will offer vouchers that enable students to book their DET exams at reduced rates through their website and partner institutes. This initiative aims to make the DET more accessible and affordable, further supporting students in their study-abroad endeavours.