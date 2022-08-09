TCS’ Sustainathon Gets Students to Address Real-World Sustainability Challenges of ANZ Companies

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched its Sustainathon in Australia and New Zealand, a problem-solving competition that empowers and inspires university students to develop and execute innovative ideas to address real-world sustainability challenges faced by ANZ companies, using the power of technology.

The theme for the TCS Sustainathon is People, Planet, Purpose, focusing on finding solutions for challenges aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Participants are encouraged to apply their problem solving and design thinking skills to work on sustainability challenges faced by TCS’ clients and Sustainathon Australia and New Zealand 2022 challenge partners – the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Virgin Australia, Ethan Indigenous Technology, Fletcher Building and ASB Bank. These include educational advancement, availability of clean water, avoiding airline cabin food wastage, reducing building waste, and reducing carbon emissions.

“Working towards a sustainable future is embedded within our business model and TCS is committed to nurturing innovation and knowledge to build a greener, more sustainable future. Sustainathon is an opportunity for future generations to get involved and develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges facing organisations today. Through Sustainathon, we want to provide university students with resources to support them in bringing their ideas to life and making a difference to the planet,” said Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS Australia & New Zealand.

TCS has partnered with leading universities for this TCS Sustainathon, including the University of Technology Sydney, Deakin University and the University of Adelaide in Australia and University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Manukau Institute of Technology, University of Waikato, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. The partner universities will support students during the ‘sprint engagement’ period, in which students will be equipped with the knowledge, tools and guidance to turn their vision into reality.

The competition is now open for registration and will run until October 7, 2022. Students are invited to form teams of up to six and will be given a ten-week window to propose ideas using innovative digital solutions.

There will be one winning team for every challenge and winning teams will be rewarded with A$5,000 and an opportunity to showcase their ideas at the gala event taking place on December 2, 2022, which attracts business leaders from some of Australia and New Zealand’s top companies.

TCS Sustainathon has previously taken place in the UK, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India. For details and to register for TCS Sustainathon Australia and New Zealand 2022, click here https://www.sustainathon.tcsapps.com/events/ongoing/ANZ2022