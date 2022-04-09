TCS Recognized as a Leader in AI Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.

Highlighted as a key strength is TCS’ comprehensive portfolio of Al services, built on an approach focused on business transformation; it strategically positions Al as a quintessential invisible layer in the boarder construct of digital transformation. The report said that TCS is taking a partnership route to building greenfield capabilities in emerging Al, forging partnerships with hardware players to work on Al sustainability.

Another strength cited was TCS’ engagement with academics and research institutes to drive innovation across federated learning. According to the report, clients have expressed appreciation for TCS’ deep domain knowledge, enabling access to industry experts, providing them accuracy and accountability in Al engagements, and proactive account management.

“Purpose-driven sustainable enterprises aspire to accelerate their digital transformation journeys in pursuit of their growth agenda. Our AI-driven solutions help organizations leverage their ecosystem-wide data to personalize customer experiences, hyper-automate operations, drive competitive differentiation and accelerate business growth,” said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics, and Insights, TCS. “This recognition is a reflection of our vision, technology expertise, investments in cutting-edge research, comprehensive portfolio of AI-based intellectual property and the resultant market success.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of AI-related services and solutions catering to every business stakeholder, and spanning consulting and advisory, model management, systems design, and implementation. Using machine learning, machine vision, voice recognition, natural language processing and knowledge mining, TCS helps customers reimagine processes across the end-to-end customer journey, to drive simplification, hyper-automation and hyper-personalization. Proprietary solutions include:

TCS Decision Fabric™: A state-of-the-art inclusive framework that brings together the power of AI and immersive analytics to build innovative business solutions that deliver value.

TCS Datom™: An advisory framework to develop the right data, analytics and AI strategy aligned to the customer’s business goals, including a robust AI governance model for responsible AI.

ignio™: SaaS suite of AI-driven software that combines enterprise IT context, insights, and intelligent automation to deliver resilient, agile, and autonomous IT operations without human intervention.

TCS ADD Safety: A cognitive solution that supports the entire product life cycle from early phase clinical trials to commercialization. It facilitates automated safety data collection directly from patients, physicians, or social media.

TwinX™: An AI and digital twin-based simulator to construct hypotheses, model entities and test business decision outcomes in a virtual A/B testing mode.

“Artificial Intelligence has become vital in enterprises to accelerate recovery from the pandemic and create a more resilient future. Coupled with this growth is the need to embed responsibility in AI systems, which spans from explainability and regulatory compliance to sustainable AI. With data becoming a critical competency, enterprises are also employing concepts such as collaborative data ecosystems, federated learning, and multi-party computing among others. TCS has differentiated itself by complementing its extensive portfolio of AI services with deep domain knowledge and industry expertise to help clients achieve the desired outcomes. It’s taking a partnership-first approach to drive forward the mandate of innovation by engaging in partnerships with an array of players across the ecosystem including niche vendors, academic and hardware companies. Its focus on responsible adoption of AI and sustainability with and for AI, has helped TCS strengthen its positions as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022,” said Nitish Mittal, Partner, Everest Group.