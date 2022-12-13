TCS Receives Regional Asian Investor Award in Ireland

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) received a Special Award in the category Regional Asian Investor in Ireland, at the 2022 Asia Matters Business Awards.

The Asia Matters Business Awards recognise Asian companies making significant investments in Ireland. The Special Awards were the highlight of the evening and recognise the companies investing in Ireland that make a significant contribution to economic growth, employment, research, and corporate social responsibility.

TCS’ commitment to and investment in Ireland, its people, and the community in which it operates is reflected in its presence and contribution to the local economy. Employing more than 1,100 people across Ireland, TCS is also among the largest employers in the North-West region of Ireland, where TCS operates its Global Delivery Centre, based in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Last year, India-headquartered TCS rose to be the second most valuable IT services brand in the world, generating over $25 billion in revenues.

Commenting on the award, Deepak Chaudhari, Country Head, TCS Ireland, said: “We are honoured to receive this award. This achievement demonstrates our progress and our commitment to continue to be a world-class technology and business consulting partner for our customers in Ireland and across the globe. We strive to create high value employment opportunities across a variety of technology disciplines including digital transformation, cyber security and cloud services.”

Martin Murray, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Asia Matters, commented: “I’m delighted to see Tata Consultancy Services receive the Special Award – Regional Asian Investor in Ireland. It is a testament to their commitment to Ireland’s economy and growing their footprint in Ireland. TCS’ future growth plans are a strong vote of confidence in their ability to attract top technology talent.”

The Asia Matters Business Awards, which took place in Dublin was held in partnership with The Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Atlantic Technological University, Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, Ibec, IDA Ireland, PwC Ireland, The Department of Finance, Údarás na Gaeltachta and The Sunday Times.