TCS Positioned as a Leader in Life Science Digital Services by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Life Science Digital services[1].

According to the report, TCS is perceived as a strong domain leader with impressive thought leadership and a dedicated investment focus in its Co-Innovation Network (COIN™), multiple research labs, and industry collaborations.

Cited as a key strength is TCS’ comprehensive suite of verticalized digital offerings encompassing IP tools, platforms and services covering the entire breadth of life sciences value chain and serving all major biopharma and MedTech enterprises. It goes on to say that clients consider TCS as a strategic partner for the rich experience, proactiveness in pitching innovative ideas, and willingness for co-investment initiatives.

“Progressive enterprises are partnering with TCS to leverage next-gen digital technologies such as IoT and digital twins, across the drug development and MedTech value chain to enhance their innovation efforts, drive speed to market and improve the experience for all stakeholders,” said Vikas Jain, Global Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “This leadership position is a reflection of our strong vision, sustained investments in capabilities and intellectual property and innovation, and the resultant market success.”

TCS collaborates with leading life sciences companies across the world to enable their digital transformation journeys. The company provides a full set of services spanning advisory, IT and cognitive business operations and solutions across the life sciences value chain, including data and analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics, genomics research, blockchain enabled clinical supply chain, AI enabled case processing, discovery collaboration, cognitive research, and digital labs. The solutions use a combination of artificial intelligence, cognitive computing capabilities, robotic process automation, Internet of Things, and cloud to fully digitize the life sciences value chain.

TCS invests in research and innovation to help customers stay ahead of the curve. Its genomics labs offer capabilities such as DNA sequencing, translation research and marker validation. The TCS ADD™ platform reimagines the end-to-end drug development leading to enhanced patient experience and making clinical trials more safe and agile. TCS’ Innovation Labs provide an ideal environment for research in cutting-edge technologies across domains. It also drives various solutions to accelerate the deployment of new business capabilities.

“The life sciences industry witnessed an accelerated adoption of digital services, largely triggered by the pandemic across all the value chain areas. There has been a conscious shift in the enterprise mindset to focus on delivering products and services in a more customer-centric and agile manner. Consequently, service providers are investing in ramping up digital capabilities to emerge as digital transformation orchestrators,” according to Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. “TCS’ suite of verticalized digital offerings, backed by investments across the range of digital technologies and emerging areas in domain has helped cement its place as an industry thought leader. Clients have commended its partnership approach, overall proactiveness, and flexibility, hence earning it a Leader position in Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.”

[1] Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, Nitish Mittal, Chunky Satija, Durga Ambati, Nisarg Shah, Rohit K, Everest Group, September 27, 2022