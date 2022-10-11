TCS Positioned as a Leader in Data & Analytics Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Data & Analytics Services[1].

According to the report, TCS has strong capabilities in cloud with a good focus on building a strong talent pool and co-innovating with partners and clients. It goes on to say that TCS provides a comprehensive portfolio of Al services and solutions, which is built on an approach focused on business transformation.

The report highlights that TCS’ is taking a partnership route to in building greenfield capabilities in emerging AI market themes including federated learning and AI sustainability. Further, the report said that TCS is engaging with academic and research institutes to drive innovation.

“Our contextual knowledge, thought leadership in data and analytics, and investments in intellectual property and next-gen solutions, cater to the aspirational needs of our clients and enable them to transform their ecosystem-wide data into value,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “Our leadership position in this report is a recognition of our vision and strategy, deep industry knowledge, innovation efforts and customer-centricity.”

TCS follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business ecosystem, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale. Further, its rich set of enablers that include both horizontal AI/ML accelerators and industry-specific models help organizations drive their technology landscape modernization and tap into the potential of real-time decision making.

TCS has invested in proprietary frameworks and solutions that reduce program implementation risks and accelerate speed to value:

TCS Datom™ – an advisory framework to develop the right data, analytics and AI strategy aligned to the customer’s business goals. It combines TCS’ cross-industry experience, contextual knowledge and data-on-cloud strategy.

– an advisory framework to develop the right data, analytics and AI strategy aligned to the customer’s business goals. It combines TCS’ cross-industry experience, contextual knowledge and data-on-cloud strategy. TCS Daezmo™ – an end-to-end solution framework that leverages TCS’ Machine First™ approach to modernize the data and analytics estate across decision operations, covering EngineeringOps, DataOps and AIOps.

– an end-to-end solution framework that leverages TCS’ Machine First™ approach to modernize the data and analytics estate across decision operations, covering EngineeringOps, DataOps and AIOps. TCS Decision Fabric™ – a state-of-the-art business solutions framework that brings together the power of AI and immersive analytics to deliver accelerated business outcomes.

– a state-of-the-art business solutions framework that brings together the power of AI and immersive analytics to deliver accelerated business outcomes. TCS Dexam™ – Offers a controlled data exchange environment for enterprises and their ecosystem partners. It enables democratization, monetization, and commercialization of data, while preserving the security, privacy, and consent of data and its stakeholders.

TCS’ domain expertise enables it to customize data and analytics frameworks to address the business imperatives in different industry verticals. Its analytics solutions address industries like banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and consumer packaged goods, communications and media, manufacturing, and life sciences and healthcare.

Additionally, TCS has been partnering with leading enterprises in accelerating their innovation leveraging data and analytics. This has been made possible by sustained investments in research and innovation, intellectual property and strong partnerships with technology providers, academia, and startups through its Co-Innovation Network (COIN™). TCS Pace Port™ co-innovation and advanced research centers helps customers evaluate, develop and prototype cloud-based analytics and AI solutions.

“TCS has emerged as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data & Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. It has further strengthened its capabilities by creating customized industry- and domain-specific D&A solutions based on adoption maturity and specific requirements of enterprises,” said Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. “TCS also has an impressive focus on building in-house capabilities across emerging market demand themes, keeping them at the forefront of innovation.”