TCS Partners with QIAGEN in Driving its Cloud Transformation Strategy

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been selected by QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insights solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, as the strategic partner for its cloud transformation journey.

QIAGEN is investing in an ambitious cloud transformation to address new challenges of the post-pandemic era. It partnered with TCS for its deep contextual knowledge of the company’s infrastructure, applications, and systems, vast experience in the life sciences industry as well as its proven technology expertise. TCS will migrate the company’s workloads from its legacy data center to Microsoft Azure and build a new scalable digital core as a foundation for better ways of working.

TCS’ team of cloud solution experts will work closely with QIAGEN to design, implement and manage a cloud-first model. The new digital core will help improve internal and external collaboration, enabling greater innovation, and enhanced customer experience. Additionally, it will improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce QIAGEN’s carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

“QIAGEN has started its cloud transformation journey with the firm belief that cloud computing can be a key enabler of future business growth. A strong digital core will help QIAGEN to deliver innovation in a faster, more cost-efficient and secure way. TCS has been a valuable strategic partner on this journey so far who will help us succeed in this cloud transformation,” said Josefine Danneberg, Senior Director, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, QIAGEN.

“QIAGEN is a valued TCS customer, and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership to implement and manage their cloud strategy with Azure as the hyperscaler. The new digital core will support better business outcomes, greater sustainability, and drive innovation for QIAGEN’s customers in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. We look forward to working alongside QIAGEN to support the company in achieving its vision of ‘making improvements in life possible’,” said Vikas Jain, Global Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS.

TCS has been working closely with QIAGEN since 2012, managing the company’s IT services and digital transformation across key business areas. With an in-depth awareness of industry standards, extensive list of Microsoft Gold Competencies and advanced technology specializations, TCS helps to design and build trusted cloud solutions that are flexible and adaptable to customers’ requirements.

TCS’ sustained investments in research and innovation have resulted in an industry leading portfolio of frameworks, accelerators, products, and platforms that can significantly speed up customers’ cloud transformation journeys.

Present in Germany since 1991, TCS currently partners with over 100 leading German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, including 23 of the stock index DAX40.

TCS has been consistently ranked number one for customer satisfaction in an independent survey of CxOs at top IT spending European organizations by Whitelane Research.