TCS Named a Large Provider in Asia Pacific Managed Security Services

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a Large provider in Forrester’s Managed Security Services Landscape in Asia Pacific, Q3 2022 report which categorizes 25 service providers by geographic and industry focus and type of offering.

The report cites that TCS’ most significant geographic presence within Asia Pacific by revenue is in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India and South Asia, and among industries it focuses on financial services, retail, and telecom.

“TCS helps clients strengthen their cyber resilience and proactively defend against novel cyber threats using our advanced services and solutions and a zero-trust framework,” said Santha Subramani, Head, Cybersecurity practice, TCS. “We believe our inclusion as a Large provider in this report, reflects our vision and strategy, deep domain expertise, capabilities across the cybersecurity value chain, and the resultant market impact.”

TCS empowers enterprises to lead with confidence by securing their digital estate. As the threat surface expands and cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, TCS partners with enterprises to quantify their risks and strengthen their security posture by embedding security at design, implementing a zero-trust framework, and providing them 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend against and respond to evolving risks, with its Cyber Defense Suite.

TCS’ comprehensive portfolio of consulting and managed security services, contextualization and localization of services are driving its market success. TCS offers adaptable security to organizations to address an evolving threat profile and support the fast-moving innovation agenda of purpose-driven businesses in the APAC region. Services include risk and cyber advisory, consulting, and managed security services, across all domains including detection and response, identity and access management, vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security, and IT/OT security services.

Additionally, TCS’ global network of Threat Management Centers, including seven in Australia, Japan and India, help customers with rapid and expert security services locally, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws.