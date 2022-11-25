TCS Extends Partnership with Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that it is extending its sponsorship of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Corporate Challenge for four more years until 2026. This partnership also marks the beginning of TCS’ four-year association as the official mobile app partner of the SCSM from 2022 to drive truly immersive and community-focused digital race experiences for runners and fans.

SCSM is set to return to the streets of Singapore from December 2 to 4, and be the centre of community engagement to end the year on a high and healthy note. The partnership is in line with TCS’ global focus on encouraging healthy lifestyles and community bonding through sports.

As the official mobile app partner for SCSM 2022, TCS has created an experience that goes beyond the essentials and provide better insights and information about the marathon for the 50,000 participants who are expected at the two-day event. It also streamlines the entire marathon experience for active and passive participants through a single digitally integrated platform with high functionality and excellent user experience. Runners can look forward to functions and conveniences such as booking of transportation to marathon grounds, race day weather details, SOS for emergencies, and checking of run progress. The fully immersive race experience, incorporating the runners’ pre-, race-day, and post-race journey, is designed to cheer every runner.

The app also features an AR-powered virtual experience, where runners can make use of the AR medal filters, themed frames for photos, and video creation functionalities to share their racing experiences and victories almost instantly. The app aims to create a ‘running club’ experience by allowing participants to connect with other runners virtually, even when they are not at the same location.

In addition to being the official mobile app partner, TCS is also the sponsor of SCSM’s Corporate Challenge. TCS sees sports as an excellent way for colleagues to bond and build wellness into organizational DNAs. TCS’ title sponsorship of the SCSM Corporate Challenge 2022 creates a unique opportunity for large corporations and small and medium enterprises to collaborate and come together even as they compete for the top spot in an international marathon setting.

The Corporate Challenge comprises three categories: the Total Distance by Corporate’s Finishers, further divided into four tiers based on the number of runners registered by a company, the Top Corporate Male for one male winner from each race category, and the Top Corporate Female for one female winner from each race category.

“Sports, especially community events like marathons, have always played an integral role in enhancing society’s mental and physical well-being. TCS bolsters running communities globally as they transform lives, one sprint at a time,” said Ameet Nivsarkar, Country Head, TCS Singapore. “The driving force for us at TCS has always been our community and creating products that allow communities to flourish and push the envelope on innovation, health, and wellness. We are glad to partner with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon over the next four years to create and upgrade tools like the race app that make the marathon experience integrated and accessible for participants and spectators alike.”

Santoz Kumar, General Manager of Singapore, The IRONMAN Group, said: “TCS is synonymous with the world’s greatest marathons. The 2022 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon marks the seventh year of collaboration with TCS, and their long-standing involvement is testament of the strength and iconic nature of the international event. Their support has been invaluable as we strive to enhance the race experience for participants. This year is no exception, and the TCS-designed SCSM2022 mobile application will play an integral role for our participants and their supporters as it features essential tools such as live runner tracking, race-day information, and much more.”

Marathons have been an intrinsic part of Singaporean culture for decades, with the community joining hands every December to celebrate health, fitness, and strength at the SCSM. TCS encourages healthier living globally as a partner and sponsor at some of the largest marathons in the world. As the official mobile app partner and title sponsor of the SCSM Corporate Challenge, TCS encourages running communities and promotes marathon participation to build healthier, stronger, and more active communities.