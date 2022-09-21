TCS Expands its Aviana™ Suite with SmartMx Co-Created with SIAEC: Digitally Transforms Airline Maintenance Operations

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), a major provider of aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in Asia-Pacific, have launched SmartMx (Smart Maintenance), as part of the TCS Aviana™ suite. The new solution will enable airlines and MRO service providers to digitally reimagine their maintenance operations leveraging contextual intelligence to enhance operational visibility and improve ecosystem collaboration.

TCS Aviana is a suite of intelligent, digital airline operations solutions that provides a connected view of the end-to-end aircraft maintenance operation. It empowers maintenance teams with information and insights related to flight schedules, routine tasks, defects, parts, tools, and reference manuals on-the-go, helping improve operational efficiencies, enable more consistent turnround times and reduce aircraft on-ground events.

Throughout the pandemic, the TCS suite has helped airlines and MROs address the constantly evolving maintenance requirements – enabling dynamic process changes to Covid-19-related processes and facilitating remote operations caused by unexpected aircraft parking constraints.

TCS Aviana – SmartMx liberates enterprises from the constrains of their legacy systems and disconnected processes, building a human-centric digital system of engagement that leverages advanced technologies. Its digital core seamlessly connects multiple data sources including aircraft location and status, flight schedules, ground operations, people, parts and equipment, enabling both airlines and MRO service providers to benefit from consistent, collective information and insights – facilitating collaboration towards common goals and KPIs.

The solution also leverages big data, machine learning and machine vision to unleash new capabilities, operating and business models. The solution roadmap will deliver AI/ML based advisory capabilities, continuous day of operations planning and closed feedback loops, enabling value chain intelligence to ecosystem partners. This unique solution enables faster response times, proactive planning, improved productivity, and consistent dispatch reliability.

“With international air travel expected to increase exponentially, it is imperative for aircrafts to be in optimal operational condition round-the-clock. The TCS Aviana – SmartMx solution will help customers meet the increased demand from its worldwide client base and play a key role in the sector’s overall recovery from the pandemic. This is yet another example of how we help our customers translate their business aspirations into reality,” said Ameet Nivsarkar, Country Head, TCS Singapore.

David So, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology, SIAEC, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with TCS to launch TCS Aviana – SmartMx which provides visibility, situational feedback, and decision support for our engineers to efficiently carry out operational tasks. This partnership with TCS is key to the success of our digital roadmap. We look forward to achieving more success with them.”