TCS and University of Auckland Study Finds 88% of C-Suites in Asia Pacific will Increase the Use of Digital Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Next 3 Years

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School have published the Digital Sustainability Index, a world-first study of enterprises in the Asia Pacific region that focuses on how digital solutions are contributing to sustainability outcomes across social, environmental, and economic levers.

Based on a survey of 200 C-level executives in Asia Pacific, the report explores Digital Sustainability – the creation, usage, and governance of digital resources to maximize their value for business, the environment and society, how it can enable organizations to better understand corporate motivators, and capacity and capability around digital technologies.

The study highlights three major obstacles that are inhibiting their pursuit of sustainability objectives through digital solutions: limited budget, lack of in-house knowledge and challenges in establishing a traditional return on investment. Other key findings:

88% respondents anticipate an increased use of digital resources, systems, and platforms to drive sustainability outcomes in the next 36 months.

A vast majority (87%) agree that Digital Sustainability can deliver a competitive advantage and is a central value of their company.

Most of the respondents (80%) believe their corporate reputation in the market has improved as a result of digital sustainability initiatives implemented.

“At TCS, we believe digital has the power to positively change the world. The construct of digital sustainability provides a valuable, holistic framework for corporate leaders in their growth and transformation strategies,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific. “The Digital Sustainability Index will help organizations across the Asia Pacific understand how they can create, use, and regulate digital transformation, innovation, and resources to create future-fit, connected businesses that can deliver value for society today and in the future.”

“Never has the impact of technology on the community and sustainable innovation been more relevant and more necessary, and together with TCS, we are confident the Digital Sustainability Index can help key decision makers in every company gain a better understanding of how technology can positively impact business outcomes and deliver longer term value for all stakeholders,” said Ilan Oshri, Director of the Centre of Digital Enterprise, University of Auckland Business School, New Zealand.

The report is based on a survey of 200 C-level executives from companies with an annual turnover ranging from US$151 million to over US$10 billion across 12 sectors and 10 countries, namely Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Click here to access the report: https://www.tcs.com/digital-sustainability-index-2022