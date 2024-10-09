TCIL pays dividend of Rs. 33.72 Crore for the year 2023-24 to the Government of India

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) today paid dividend of Rs. 33.72 crore to the Government of India for the year 2023-24. Chairman & Managing Director Shri Sanjeev Kumar presented the dividend cheque to Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications, in the presence of Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The Government holds 100 percent equity in the TCIL and in the year 2022-23, the PSU paid a dividend of Rs. 14.19 Crore for the year 2022-23 to the Government. This marks an annual jump of 137% in the amount of dividend paid by TCIL to the government, thus showing financial robustness and sustainability.

TCIL, established in August 1978, operates under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications. The company, a Miniratna PSU, has consistently remained profitable over the years.

TCIL is one of the most diversified PSU, executing Projects in the field of Telecommunications & Information Technology in India and abroad. TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across the globe. Its overseas operations are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Mauritius & Nepal apart from the ongoing prestigious Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti & Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries.