TCIL celebrates 46th Foundation Day on 15th Oct 2024

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a leading public sector undertaking, celebrated its 46th Foundation Day at a glittering function organized at SCOPE Convention Center, New Delhi on 15th October 2024, which was well attended by esteemed dignitaries from the industry, TCIL’s Ex- CMDs/Directors and employees.

The celebration commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, followed by recitation of Ganesh Vandana. An audio video film encapsulating TCIL’s journey from building communication infrastructure in remote regions to becoming a pioneer in modern telecommunications across over 80 countries was rolled out.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director TCIL, delivered the keynote address, expressing his gratitude to the employees for their unwavering commitment and contributions to the company’s success. In a special presentation, Shri Kumar highlighted TCIL’s remarkable journey since its inception in 1978. He emphasized TCIL’s strategic alignment with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision and its ambitious plans to expand its services globally. TCIL’s impressive financial performance including a cumulative dividend of Rs. 4,055.69 crore paid to the government was also acknowledged.

Shri A.S Bansal, Ex- CMD TCIL addressed the gathering & shared his experience on how decision for making investment in BHL was taken and how TCIL Bhawan was constructed.

Shri Surajit Mandol, Director (Finance), shared TCIL’s robust financial position, noting that the company achieved operating revenue of Rs 2,557.94 crore in 2023-24, surpassing the DPE target. He highlighted the impressive growth in revenue and operating margin over the past four years.

Shri D. Porpathasekaran, Director (Technical), underscored TCIL’s diversification and its execution of projects in the fields of telecommunications