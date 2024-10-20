TBZ-The Original launches its 1st store in Rourkela, strengthens presence in Odisha

Celebrating 160 Years of an Iconic Legacy

ROURKELA : In a momentous occasion that intertwines history, culture, and luxury, TBZ-The Original, India’s most esteemed jewellery brand, celebrates its grand entry in the Steel Capital of Odisha, Rourkela. This marks the launch of TBZ-The Original’s second store in Odisha, located at Uditnagar, Rourkela. For 160 years, TBZ-The Original has been synonymous with elegance, tradition, and innovation, capturing the hearts of jewellery aficionados across the nation.

The year 1864 saw the beginnings of TBZ-The Original in the bustling lanes of Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai. Over the decades, the brand has grown to become a beacon of trust in the jewellery industry. Today, with 35stores across 27 cities in India, TBZ-The Original continues to set new benchmarks in quality and craftsmanship.

In line with its legacy, the Rourkela store will also showcase a stunning collection of diamond jewellery, all crafted in TBZ-The Original’s own state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. This ensures the highest quality and exclusivity of designs, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence. As the brand steps into this rich city, it brings with it a promise of unmatched quality and timeless designs. Special launch offers for customers have also been unveiled, bringing our customers the “Right Choice, Right Price” in line with our philosophy.

Mr. Shrikant Zaveri CMD of TBZ-The Original, shares his excitement: “It is a very proud moment for us to open our first store in Rourkela and our second store in Odisha. We are delighted to be able to provide our exquisite collections and develop unparalleled shopping experiences in Odisha through a transparent and customer-friendly approach. This is another step towards our goal of providing the ‘TBZ – The Original’ experience across the country.”

Mr. Kushal Dadhich, Business Partner and Souparna Chaudhuri, Area Business Manager(East), TBZ-The Original were also present and spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, TBZ – The Original also unveiled the Vivaaha Bridal Edit collection 2024, which will be a delight for all brides looking for jewellery for their momentous occasion. The Rourkela store is a haven for jewellery lovers, featuring an extensive range of innovative and attractive designs. From contemporary pieces to traditional jewellery, every creation is a testament to TBZ-The Original’s dedication to excellence. Customers can look forward to personalized attention, ensuring a shopping experience that is as unique as their taste. Moreover, TBZ-The Original’s Bridal Collection is a harmonious blend of opulent Indian heritage and modern craftsmanship, designed to enchant every bride. The collection includes mesmerizing engagement rings, beautiful bangles and kangan’s, intricate necklaces, and more. Each piece is TBZ–The Original certified and carries the BIS Hallmark, symbolizing purity and quality.