Tata Tiago.ev receives a blockbuster opening

New Delhi : Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer today announced that the Tiago.ev, its newest entrant in its EV family, has received an electrifying response from the market and has surged past the 10,000 mark since bookings opened at 12 noon, yesterday. Inspired by the stupendous interest from customers and to encourage mass adoption of EVs further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from INR 8.49 Lakh (All India – Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”

Booking details:

Booking can be done with an amount of INR 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on https://tiagoev.tatamotors.com/

https://tiagoev.tatamotors.com/ The Tiago.ev will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022

Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards.

Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards.

The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle.

Production of 24kWh battery pack variants been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery

The Tiago.ev is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. To know more about the Tiago.ev, customers can visit Tiagoev.tatamotors.com or visit nearest dealership.