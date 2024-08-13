Tata Tea Premium Honors Odisha’s Hirakud Dam in Independence Day #DeshKaGarv Campaign

Odisha, August 12, 2024: TATA Tea Premium-Desh Ki Chai, flagship tea brand from Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is back this Independence Day with its #DeshkaGarv-Pradesh Ki Kala initiative. This campaign celebrates moments of pride from India’s glorious post-independence journey such as the longest earthen dam in the world i.e. the HiraKud Dam of Odisha built in 1957, among other such events. With an attempt to immortalize these milestones and let consumers reminisce India’s proud history, the brand has launched a limited-edition regional art inspired #DeshKaGarv collection. In line with the brand’s ethos of evoking national pride while celebrating regional glory, each set is exquisitely depicted in a unique regional art style inspired by India’s diverse state cultures.

In line with Tata Tea Premium’s ethos of evoking national pride, the initiative celebrates the Hirakud Dam, the longest in the world, by showcasing vibrant Pattachitra artwork. This artwork adds a rich layer to the tribute to India’s cultural and historical legacy.

One can now proudly own a piece of history and culture by visiting www.indiakichai.com.

100% of the proceeds from the collection will be used to sponsor meals for underprivileged children.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “True to being ‘Desh Ki Chai’, Tata Tea Premium has always catered to diverse taste preferences and has been celebrating India’s rich culture and pride. This Independence Day we are thrilled to launch the #DeshKaGarv – Pradesh Ki Kala collection, beautifully captured through regional art forms that evoke collective pride. This campaign not only provides consumers an opportunity to own a piece of history but also see smiles on faces of kids as 100% of proceeds from this exquisite collection will be used to sponsor meals for the underprivileged, in collaboration with The Plated Project.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Chitresh Sinha, The Plated Project said “The Plated Project and Tata Tea Premium share a common ethos of creating impact and not just profits, so for us this is a great partnership. We worked with a set of extremely talented artists to ensure that we can create a collection that creates pride and conversations with every serve. We couldn’t have found a better way of celebrating our Independence Day!”