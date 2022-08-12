Tata Tea Premium-Desh Ki Chai celebrates Odisha’s iconic Hirakud Dam as part of #DeshKaGarv Campaign

Bhubaneswar: As part of its latest #DeshKaGarv campaign this Independence Day, TATA Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai, the flagship brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio celebrates the iconic Hirakud Dam which is a pride of Odisha. In line with the brand’s ethos of evoking regional pride, the #DeshKaGarv campaign spans a seven decade journey capturing iconic moments & events from our post-independence journey which not only created history during their time but also propelled India onto the world stage. The Hirakud Dam is one of eight such moments. In an attempt to immortalize these milestones and let people reminisce the country’s proud history, the brand has launched a limited-edition art infused tea-set & tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv collection as a part of the campaign.

The #DeshKaGarv tea-set collection has been curated in association with the Plated Project, a unique impact brand that strives to fight hunger crisis through art. Breathing life into India’s glorious post-Independence history through vivid illustrations, each specially curated, art-infused tea-set depicts iconic moments & events that have evoked India’s pride and prestige. Only 50 pieces of each set are being produced, making the collection truly one-of-a-kind.

Staying true to both Tata Tea’s goal of driving social awakening as well as The Plated Project’s crusade against hunger, 100% of the proceeds from each piece that is bought will be donated to sponsor meals for underprivileged children, enabling them to build a better future. The #DeshKaGarv collection takes customers through the below moments of pride and their eventful journeys:

1957: Odisha

Inauguration of Hirakud Dam: World’s Longest Earthen Dam in India.

1960s: Punjab

Seeds of India’s Green Revolution Sown In Punjab

1982: Delhi

Delhi Asian games fired India’s imagination with the introduction of Colour tv

1983: Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal, pride of India, became universally recognized as one of the masterpieces of world heritage by becoming a UNESCO word heritage site

1983: Maharashtra

Ajanta – Ellora became a UNESCO world heritage site celebrating India’s rich and thriving heritage

1984: West Bengal

India’s first Metro started in Kolkata.

2009: Mumbai

Bandra-Worli sea link, first cable-stay bridge built on open seas in India

2010 onwards: Haryana

Emerged as a sporting powerhouse for India in Commonwealth games

The #DeshKaGarv collection is available on indiakichai.com for customers to shop and support.

Knitting together these stories in an impactful manner, Tata Tea Premium has also launched a unique TV campaign for this momentous day. Carefully marrying storytelling with technology, the film seamlessly juxtaposes the past with the present to showcase the respective journeys of these pride moments & events in one frame. The TVC tugs at consumers’ heart, making it swell with pride and gives citizens of the country a chance to relive these special milestones from the past. Encapsulating the core essence of the campaign, the film closes with the central message, “Aazaadike 75 salon mein, aise kayi kisse, kayi pal hain, jo Desh ka Garv hain. Toh chaliye, unn kisson ko phir se jeekar, unko apni zindagi ka hissa banaate hain”.

Brand Film link: DESH KI CHAI CELEBRATES #DESHKAGARV

Commenting on the new campaign, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “True to being the pioneers of Hyperlocal campaigns, Tata Tea Premium ‘Desh Ki Chai’, has always catered to diverse taste preferences and has been celebrating India’s rich culture and pride. This Independence Day, we are extremely thrilled to launch the #DeshKaGarv Campaign’, brought to life through a compelling TVC & a limited edition #DeshKaGarv collection to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. A lot of work has gone into curating iconic moments & events like the inauguration of the Hirakud Dam in 1957, which is the longest earthen dam in the world, and a true pride of people of Odisha! Through apt visual storytelling format that spans decades in one frame, we aim to give our consumers a chance to reminisce this milestone and celebrate it with pride. On this day when we celebrate “India’s Independence” our sincere attempt is to evoke nostalgia and ‘collective pride’ by portraying the post-Independence story of our country, immortalized through such iconic moments”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chitresh Sinha, Founder, The Plated Project said “The Plated Project and Tata Tea Premium share a common ethos of creating impact and working towards social causes that really matter. This is therefore a great partnership and we are happy to have worked with a set of extremely talented artists to create a collection that instills pride in conversations that happen over every cup of tea. We couldn’t have found a better way of celebrating our Independence Day!”