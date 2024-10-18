Tata Steel’s Noamundi Run-a-thon on November 17

Joda, October 17, 2024: At Tata Steel, sports is a way of life. Tata Steel is committed to promotion of sports at national and international levels thereby creating and encouraging wellness of stakeholders.

This year, Tata Steel is going to conduct Run-a-thon at Noamundi on November 17. This is the fifth edition of Run-a-thon by Tata Steel in its Noamundi Iron Mine.

The event not only targets the local population but also attracts runners from across the nation. Participants demonstrate their commitment for a healthy and green future.

A press conference in this regard was organised at Valley Club, Joda on Thursday. Atul Kumar Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ), Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda and senior executives of Tata Steel were also present on the occasion.

The event will be held on November 17, 2024 (Sunday) at Sports Complex, Noamundi for categories; 10 K and 7 K run for men and women (15 years and above) (born on or before November 17, 2009), 5 K run for boys and girls under the age of 16 years (born between November 17, 2012, and November 17, 2008), and 2 K run for Persons with special abilities. The total prize money to be won in various categories is Rs 5,67,000/- (Rupees Five Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand).

Towards it’s commitment for nature, Tata Steel will plant a sapling for each participant. As many as 5000 runners from across the country are expected to participate in the event.