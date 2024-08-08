Tata Steel’s Noamundi and Joda East Iron Mines Receive 5-Star Rating Awards for Sustainable Practices

Joda, August 08, 2024: Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron Mine and Joda East Iron Mine, part of the Ore, Mines and Quarries (OMQ) Division, have been honoured with the prestigious 5-Star Rating Award by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, in a felicitation ceremony held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel, D Vijayendra, Chief, Noamundi Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Pinku Kumar, Head, Planning, Mine Planning (OMQ), Tata Steel and Gaurav Mukherjee, Area Manager, Mine Planning (OMQ) received the awards on behalf of the company.

The 5-Star Rating system, awarded by the Ministry of Mines, assesses mining operations based on several factors, including operational efficiency, environmental management, safety standards, community engagement, and sustainable practices.

Tata Steel’s Noamundi and Joda East Iron Mines have been industry leaders in implementing cutting-edge technologies and best mining practices. The mines have used advanced mining software, drone technology, fleet management systems, remote-controlled drills, and real-time quality monitoring systems, among other things, to achieve benchmark performance.

Multiple community initiatives have also been undertaken to ensure the education and skill development, health and sanitation, livelihood, skill development, and overall welfare of people residing in nearby villages.

Tata Steel continues to lead the way in the mining sector, setting benchmarks for others to follow. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture of safety, sustainability, and excellence in all its mining operations.