Tata Steel’s Khondbond Mine Bags ‘Excellence in Mining’ Award by FIMI

Joda, September 18, 2024: Tata Steel’s Khondbond Iron Mine has been awarded the prestigious ‘Excellence in Mining’ honour by the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) during a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was presented by V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India. On behalf of the company G V Satyanarayana, Chief, Khondbond, Manish Mishra, Chief Corporate Affairs, Awnish Kumar, Chief Mine Planning, Abhishek Singh, Area Manager, Mining Operations, Tata Steel and SB Sandha, President, Khondbond Iron Mine Mazdoor Union, received the award.

Khondbond Iron Mine has been an industry leader in implementing cutting-edge technologies and best mining practices. The mine has utilised advanced mining software, drone technology, fleet management system, remote-controlled drills, and real-time quality monitoring systems, among other things, to achieve benchmark performance.

This prestigious recognition for ‘Best overall performance in sustainable development of mines’ reflects Tata Steel’s commitment to sustainable mining practices.

The FIMI Excellence Award encourages businesses to integrate economic, social, and environmental sustainability into their operations. Instituted in 2004-05 in memory of Smt. Bala Gulshan Tandon by the late Shri G.L. Tandon, former Chairman of Coal India Limited, the award promotes responsible business models that balance profit with the well-being of society and the environment.

The award underscores Tata Steel’s unwavering efforts to foster long-term positive impact by collaborating closely with local stakeholders. By prioritizing responsible mining practices and community engagement, Tata Steel continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the industry.