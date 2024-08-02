Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Mine Wins Gold Award for Excellence in Quality Systems at 10th FICCI Awards

Joda: Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Mine has been honoured with the Gold Award for Excellence in the Quality System under the theme “Innovative Quality System for Excellence” category at the 10th Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Award event, held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The prestigious award was presented by Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Sanjit Kumar Adhya, Head, Improvement (OMQ), Tata Steel and Krishna Mohan, Head, Equipment Maintenance, Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel received the award on behalf of Tata Steel.

The quality systems that contributed to this accolade at Joda East Iron Mine include a customer-centric quality policy with effective implementation, an online document control system, the adoption of a Total Quality Management (TQM) philosophy for continuous improvement and 100% employee involvement in the quality journey.

The FICCI conference provided a platform for experts from various sectors to share their best practices and innovative solutions, which have led to excellent quality systems and enhanced overall performance within their organizations.

Joda East Iron Mine’s recognition at this prestigious event highlights its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and continuous improvement in its operations.