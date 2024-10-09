Tata Steel’s FAMD Recognised for Innovation in Sustainable Technologies

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, October 8, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has been recognised as winner in the category of Innovation in Sustainable Technologies at the second edition of Annual Sustainability Symposium and Excellence Awards 2024. The event was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in the national capital on Tuesday.

Saroj Kumar Banerjee, Chief Safety (Raw Materials) and Devraj Tiwary, Head Mining (Sukinda), Tata Steel, jointly received the honour on behalf of the company at a glittering ceremony held at the India International Centre.

Expressing delight over the honour, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said, “We are happy to receive the recognition for our efforts in implementing innovative sustainable technologies across our operations. As a responsible corporate, we have also taken measures towards biodiversity and water conservation with the involvement of the communities and will continue working in this direction.”

Tata Steel’s innovative sustainable interventions like installation of smart water management system to track the water consumption in its Plants, conversion of ferrochrome slags to reduce consumption of riverbed sand at Ferro Alloys Plant Athagarh, and use of ferrochrome slag chips in road construction at Ferro Alloys Plant Gopalpur have earned the praise of the assessors of the award at the do.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company too has taken exemplary initiatives towards conserving biodiversity around the areas of its operations. It has been organising community awareness programmes like Prajatiya Khadyotsav, Green Therapy, Jaibakala Vividhata, and undertaken conservation measures for the local silkworm species Sukinda Ecorace, developed butterfly garden and medicinal park at its Sukinda Chromite Mine.