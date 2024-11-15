Tata Steel’s FAMD Publishes EPD, First in Ferro Chrome Industry in India

Bhubaneswar, November 15, 2024: In a first in the Indian ferro chrome industry, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has announced the publication of its first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Ferro Chrome, marking another milestone in the company’s journey towards sustainable business practices. The EPD is a Type III eco-label that provides transparent, third-party verified data on the product’s environmental impact, based on a full life cycle assessment (LCA). This step is part of Tata Steel’s broader strategy to offer its customers sustainable solutions while meeting global environmental standards.

Ferro Chrome, a critical input for stainless steel production, is used extensively across multiple industries. By publishing the EPD for Ferro Chrome, Tata Steel provides detailed insights into the product’s environmental performance, helping customers make informed, sustainable choices. The EPD for Ferro Chrome will also support Tata Steel’s customers in green building projects, as it is increasingly required for securing credit points in the construction industry’s green certifications.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study conducted inhouse by Corporate Sustainability team for the Ferro Chrome EPD, complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, ensuring a rigorous evaluation of the product’s environmental impact from raw material extraction, transportation and manufacturing. The EPD is registered in the International EPD System and is publicly accessible.

Commenting on the initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, “Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do at Tata Steel. Our latest EPD for Ferro Chrome represents our unstinted commitment to environmental transparency and leadership in the industry. By enabling our customers to access independently verified environmental data based on life cycle assessment study on the product, we help them make responsible choices, further enhancing our position as a trusted partner in sustainable development.”

In the coming years, the steel major aims to expand its portfolio of eco-labelled products, including GreenPro and EPD certifications across its product lines. This initiative is aligned with the company’s mission to lead the industry in sustainable practices and meet the evolving needs of environmentally conscious customers. The Company has already achieved GreenPro certification for many of its products, demonstrating its leadership in sustainability.

As Tata Steel continues to push the boundaries of sustainability, its efforts in securing eco-labels such as EPD for Ferro Chrome solidify its position as a global leader in responsible production and environmental stewardship.