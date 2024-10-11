Tata Steel’s FAMD Holds Homage Ceremony for Padma Vibhushan Ratan N Tata

Bhubaneswar, October 10, 2024: In a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most revered industrialists, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) organised a solemn homage ceremony on Thursday to honour the legacy of Padma Vibhushan Ratan N. Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024.

The ceremony took place across all the operational locations of FAMD in Odisha and West Bengal. Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD along with Pranav Kumar Jha, Chief Financial Controller, BD Nanda, Chief-Operations (Ferro Alloys Plant Jajpur, Ferro Alloys Plant Gopalpur, Ferro Alloys Plant Athagarh and Stainless-Steel Plant Bishnupur), Amit Choubey, Chief Logistics and other officials of FAMD paid their respects to Ratan N. Tata at FAMD’s head office in Bhubaneswar.

Similar ceremonies were organised across all other locations of the Division where respective heads, employees and workers paid tribute to Tata for his monumental contributions to the nation.

Ratan Tata who was the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was not just a visionary leader but also a philanthropist whose impact extended far beyond the corporate world. Under his stewardship, Tata group expanded into various sectors, including steel, automobiles, and information technology, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s industrial landscape.

Ratan Tata was committed to ethical business practices, innovation, and social responsibility. His initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural development have transformed countless lives across the country. The establishment of the Tata Trusts, which focus on areas like health, education, and livelihood, exemplifies his dedication to nation-building.

As FAMD moves forward, it remains committed to honouring Ratan Tata’s vision by continuing to prioritise ethical practices, community development, and sustainable growth.