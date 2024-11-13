Tata Steel’s FAMD Extends Support for the National Bird

Bhubaneswar, November 13, 2024: Continuing with their environmental stewardship, employees of Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) donated grains, durable grain storage cans and other essentials at the peacock valley near village Naraj at the outskirts of the capital city on Wednesday.

The employees – as part of their employee volunteerism programme – reached out to Kanhu Charan Behera of the village who has been feeding the national birds in the valley for past couple of years and donated the supplies required to feed the peacocks.

Volunteering to provide vital food support to the peacocks that inhabit the valley, the employees came together to collect and deliver essential supplies, ensuring the majestic birds receive adequate nourishment and care in their natural habitat. They visited the village and handed over the essentials to Behera and spent time with the magnificent creatures that thronged the place for food.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, “We are happy to play a small part in supporting the peafowl population at Naraj and I believe this volunteer-driven initiative will contribute positively to the spirit of care and responsibility for our national bird. Our humble effort is a token of gratitude towards the conservation of the species having great cultural significance for us.”

The peacock valley, renowned for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty, has long been home to a large population of peacocks. This initiative underscores Tata Steel’s dedication to making a positive impact, not just within the industry, but also in the natural environments.