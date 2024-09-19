Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata – A World Athletic Gold Label Race is scheduled for Sunday 15th Dec 2024

Kolkata, September 18: East India’s biggest participative sporting celebration adorns a new avatar. The City of Joy will now host the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race —Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. The world’s richest 25K, with prize money of USD 142,214, will witness some of the fastest athletes alongside amateurs on Sunday, December 15th, 2024, line-up on Red Road.

Procam International, today announced that the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata registration for the on-ground and virtual run will commence on September 19, 2024, IST 7:00 am onwards at https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/.

The World Athletics Gold Label has been accorded to Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata based on stringent criteria, including organizational excellence, a world-class elite field, equal prize money for male and female runners, extensive medical support system, live television coverage for the race, media facilities, timing mats on the course, a clear sanitized route, and an AIMS certified course to ensure a pleasant running experience for all participants.

Commenting on the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “At Tata Steel, we have always believed in the power of sports to unite and inspire communities. The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, now a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race, is not just a race but a celebration of resilience, fitness, and togetherness. This recognition affirms the race’s world-class standards, attracting elite athletes and showcasing Kolkata on the global stage. It is an honour to witness the city embrace this event year after year, and we are committed to making this edition even more memorable by encouraging participation from across all segments of society.”

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has redefined the health, fitness, inclusion, sustainability and giving paradigm in West Bengal.

In a short span of eight years, running has been firmly rooted as the fastest-growing sport in the region. There has been a steady increase in participation across the timed categories and an over 270% increase in women’s participation. Moreover, with a carefully curated flat course and favourable weather, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has some of the fastest timings in the world. At the 2023 edition, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo clocked 1hr.11mins:13secs, to break the men’s stand-alone World’s Best time ever in the 25Km distance.

Besides this, the race has also provided a platform for Indian athletes to compete with the best. It has birthed the running ecosystem in the Northeast Region, with a 1700% growth in timed events from 2014 -2022; today, there are more than 75 races across the region, with 48 in West Bengal alone. The event has strengthened the bond with civil society, brought the community together for social good, and raised INR 4.39 crores for philanthropic causes.

The associate sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank continues its partnership in the third year of the association. Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank said,” IDFC FIRST Bank is thrilled to be the exclusive Associate Partner of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, one of India’s premier races. We are honoured to back this significant event that brings together thousands of runners, athletes, and enthusiasts. Continuing with our theme of #JourneyToTheStart, we are committed to helping people take the first step towards physical & financial well-being. Every runner who completes the respective run within a stipulated time period will be eligible for a specially designed IDFC FIRST Bank Runner’s Tee. Here’s to the spirit of Kolkata!

HIGHLIGHTS 2024

Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami, along with actress Koushani Mukherjee, will continue as the Ratnas for this edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

Witnessing this running festival from close quarters has been a wonderful experience. I am looking forward to the Ananda Run, which will display a colourful carnival of the city’s people in vibrant costumes, bringing focus to a cause close to their hearts. I’ll be cheering for you at the start line,” said Koushani Mukherjee.

Exclusive Merchandise by T10, Sportswear Partner – India’s leading homegrown Sportswear brand T10, will ensure a memorable race day for the 25K and 10K participants. Confirmed 25K participants will receive a unique specially designed race day tee-shirt, while the fastest 1000 men and women runners in the open 10K category will receive a finishers tee-shirt.

VIDA V1, Official Electric Two-Wheeler Partner—Extending its association with all Procam races, VIDA Powered by Hero has joined forces with Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024 as the ‘Electric Two-Wheeler Partner’. As part of this partnership, VIDA will create a memorable experience for participants with its various touch points and activities before and during the race. From pre-race events to post-run celebrations, runners can look forward to engaging with VIDA throughout their journey.

Commenting on this association, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer-Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are happy to take our association with Procam pan India, building on our collaborations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, as the Official Electric Two-wheeler Partner. This association underscores VIDA’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility across the country. The synergy between running and riding electric vehicles highlights our belief that riding can be as clean and purposeful as running. At VIDA, we stand with the changemakers—runners, volunteers, and communities—in driving home the message that every step toward healthier living and greener mobility can leave a lasting impact in making a cleaner, greener planet for the generations to come. Our best wishes to the organizers and participants of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.”

Impact360 Foundation will lead the philanthropy pillar, driven by the conviction that large scale change is achieved through strategic collaborations and partnerships. As the philanthropy partner, Impact360 will serve as a catalyst, empowering NGOs to maximize their fundraising potential.

“Impact360 Foundation is committed to driving transformative change by enhancing women’s livelihood, skill building, health, and education through strategic partnerships with government bodies, NGOs, institutions, corporate, and communities. By engaging with a vast ecosystem across the country, we empower communities for a sustainable and bright future. We are delighted to partner with Procam International, in creating a meaningful impact with every step taken,” said, Pratim Roba, Director Impact 360.

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata will take on the role of the Hospitality Partner – The LaLit Great Eastern Kolkata, a historic gem blending Victorian, Edwardian, and contemporary styles, combines timeless elegance with modern luxury. Notable for its heritage, exceptional service and unique culinary experiences will now host the world’s best athletes and guests from around the world for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

Kamal Raza, Resident Manager of The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, quoted “The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata has been a symbol of elegance and grandeur with its rich heritage and contemporary luxury. We are excited to welcome Procam International and look forward to providing them with an unparalleled experience of hospitality.”

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, expressed, “Amateur Running is the fastest growing participative sport in our country with more than 1000 runners taking up the sport every day. Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has steadily elevated the level of competitiveness and we are proud it has truly put West Bengal on the global running map. As we kick off registrations for the 9th edition, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, city authorities, and the running community who have consistently supported us in making Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata a World Athletics Gold Label Race and one of the biggest sporting celebrations in India”.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

On-ground registrations – 25K, Open 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km Approx.), Senior Citizens’ Run (2.3 km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) — will commence on September 19, 2024, IST 7:00 a.m onwards at https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until November 22, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

To encourage women’s participation, a limited number of spots have been reserved in both the 25K and open 10K races. From this event onwards, all participants who register for the run must submit their timing certificate, which is mandatory in the 25K category.

Virtual Run – For the first time runners from around the globe can join the race through the exclusive Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata app. The virtual race options include a 25K, Open 10K, and 5 km. Registration will start at 7.00 am on Thursday, September 19th, and remain open until 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2024, or as soon as running places are over, whichever is earlier.