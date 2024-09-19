Business

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata – A World Athletic Gold Label Race is scheduled for Sunday 15th Dec 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

Kolkata, September 18: East India’s biggest participative sporting celebration adorns a  new avatar. The City of Joy will now host the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race  —Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. The world’s richest 25K, with prize money of USD 142,214,  will witness some of the fastest athletes alongside amateurs on Sunday, December 15th,  2024, line-up on Red Road.  

Procam International, today announced that the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata registration  for the on-ground and virtual run will commence on September 19, 2024, IST 7:00 am  onwards at https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/. 

The World Athletics Gold Label has been accorded to Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata based  on stringent criteria, including organizational excellence, a world-class elite field, equal prize  money for male and female runners, extensive medical support system, live television  coverage for the race, media facilities, timing mats on the course, a clear sanitized route,  and an AIMS certified course to ensure a pleasant running experience for all participants. 

Commenting on the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “At Tata Steel, we have always believed in the power of sports to unite and inspire communities. The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, now a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race, is not just a race but a celebration of resilience, fitness, and togetherness. This recognition affirms the race’s world-class standards, attracting elite athletes and showcasing Kolkata on the global stage. It is an honour to witness the city embrace this event year after year, and we are committed to making this edition even more memorable by encouraging participation from across all segments of society.” 

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has redefined the health, fitness, inclusion, sustainability and  giving paradigm in West Bengal.  

In a short span of eight years, running has been firmly rooted as the fastest-growing sport  in the region. There has been a steady increase in participation across the timed categories  and an over 270% increase in women’s participation. Moreover, with a carefully curated flat  course and favourable weather, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has some of the fastest  timings in the world. At the 2023 edition, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo clocked 1hr.11mins:13secs,  to break the men’s stand-alone World’s Best time ever in the 25Km distance. 

Besides this, the race has also provided a platform for Indian athletes to compete with the  best. It has birthed the running ecosystem in the Northeast Region, with a 1700% growth in  timed events from 2014 -2022; today, there are more than 75 races across the region, with 48  in West Bengal alone. The event has strengthened the bond with civil society, brought the  community together for social good, and raised INR 4.39 crores for philanthropic causes.  

The associate sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank continues its partnership in the third year of the  association. Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank said,” IDFC FIRST Bank is thrilled to be  the exclusive Associate Partner of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, one of India’s premier  races. We are honoured to back this significant event that brings together thousands of  runners, athletes, and enthusiasts. Continuing with our theme of #JourneyToTheStart, we are  committed to helping people take the first step towards physical & financial well-being. Every  runner who completes the respective run within a stipulated time period will be eligible for a  specially designed IDFC FIRST Bank Runner’s Tee. Here’s to the spirit of Kolkata! 

HIGHLIGHTS 2024  

Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami, along with actress Koushani Mukherjee, will continue  as the Ratnas for this edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. 

Witnessing this running festival from close quarters has been a wonderful experience. I am  looking forward to the Ananda Run, which will display a colourful carnival of the city’s people  in vibrant costumes, bringing focus to a cause close to their hearts. I’ll be cheering for you at  the start line,” said Koushani Mukherjee

Exclusive Merchandise by T10, Sportswear Partner – India’s leading homegrown  Sportswear brand T10, will ensure a memorable race day for the 25K and 10K participants.  Confirmed 25K participants will receive a unique specially designed race day tee-shirt, while  the fastest 1000 men and women runners in the open 10K category will receive a finishers  tee-shirt.  

VIDA V1, Official Electric Two-Wheeler Partner—Extending its association with all Procam  races, VIDA Powered by Hero has joined forces with Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024 as  the ‘Electric Two-Wheeler Partner’. As part of this partnership, VIDA will create a memorable  experience for participants with its various touch points and activities before and during the  race. From pre-race events to post-run celebrations, runners can look forward to engaging  with VIDA throughout their journey. 

Commenting on this association, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer-Emerging  Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are happy to take our association with Procam pan India, building on our collaborations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, as the Official Electric  Two-wheeler Partner. This association underscores VIDA’s commitment to promoting  sustainable mobility across the country. The synergy between running and riding electric  vehicles highlights our belief that riding can be as clean and purposeful as running. At VIDA,  we stand with the changemakers—runners, volunteers, and communities—in driving home the  message that every step toward healthier living and greener mobility can leave a lasting impact  in making a cleaner, greener planet for the generations to come. Our best wishes to the  organizers and participants of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.” 

Impact360 Foundation will lead the philanthropy pillar, driven by the conviction that large scale change is achieved through strategic collaborations and partnerships. As the  philanthropy partner, Impact360 will serve as a catalyst, empowering NGOs to maximize their  fundraising potential. 

“Impact360 Foundation is committed to driving transformative change by enhancing women’s  livelihood, skill building, health, and education through strategic partnerships with government  bodies, NGOs, institutions, corporate, and communities. By engaging with a vast ecosystem  across the country, we empower communities for a sustainable and bright future. We are  delighted to partner with Procam International, in creating a meaningful impact with every step  taken,” said, Pratim Roba, Director Impact 360. 

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata will take on the role of the Hospitality Partner – The LaLit Great Eastern Kolkata, a historic gem blending Victorian, Edwardian, and contemporary styles, combines timeless elegance with modern luxury. Notable for its heritage, exceptional service and unique culinary experiences will now host the world’s best athletes and guests from around the world for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. 

Kamal Raza, Resident Manager of The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata, quoted “The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata has been a symbol of elegance and grandeur with its rich heritage and contemporary luxury. We are excited to welcome Procam International and look forward to providing them with an unparalleled experience of hospitality.” 

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, expressed, “Amateur Running is the fastest  growing participative sport in our country with more than 1000 runners taking up the sport every  day. Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has steadily elevated the level of competitiveness and we  are proud it has truly put West Bengal on the global running map. As we kick off registrations  for the 9th edition, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, city authorities, and the  running community who have consistently supported us in making Tata Steel World 25K  Kolkata a World Athletics Gold Label Race and one of the biggest sporting celebrations in  India”.

REGISTRATION DETAILS 

On-ground registrations – 25K, Open 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km Approx.), Senior Citizens’  Run (2.3 km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) — will commence on September 19,  2024, IST 7:00 a.m onwards at https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/ and will stay open until  November 22, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier. 

To encourage women’s participation, a limited number of spots have been reserved in both  the 25K and open 10K races. From this event onwards, all participants who register for the  run must submit their timing certificate, which is mandatory in the 25K category. 

Virtual Run – For the first time runners from around the globe can join the race through the  exclusive Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata app. The virtual race options include a 25K, Open  10K, and 5 km. Registration will start at 7.00 am on Thursday, September 19th, and remain  open until 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2024, or as soon as running places are over,  whichever is earlier. 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.