Tata Steel uses Inland Waterways for transportation of machinery for Kalinganagar plant

Tata Steel is the first Company in Odisha to use inland waterways for transportation ~

Bhubaneswar : Adopting the environment-friendly logistic route for the supply of goods, Tata Steel used the Inland Waterways for the first time in Odisha to bring in the heavy machinery for its Kalinganagar expansion project.

Tata Steel’s Engineering & Project Division used the multimodal logistics through the Inland Waterways (Luna River) for shipping nearly 1000 Cubic Meter (CBM) of consignment. Tata Steel’s consignment sailed in a chartered vessel from Shanghai to Paradip port and then wasleaded on barge for movement on Luna river.

Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (Supply Chain), Tata Steel, said, “This will pave the way for a sustainable logistics model with perceived cost advantage which will be achieved through consolidation and import of plant & machinery in assembled condition. This will also contribute for decarbonisation of the steel sector and the country and improve road safety.”

The consignment consisted of four numbers of Super Over-Dimensional Cargos (SODCs) each weighing up to 100 metric tonne and having diameter of upto 8 meters. These project cargos are part of Slag Granulation Plant that is being set-up in the Kalinganagar plant of Tata Steel.

Tata Steel’s E&P Division has taken an initiative for executing multi-modal logistics to increase its logistics capability in importing over dimensional cargos (ODC)/ Overweight cargos (OWC)/ Super ODC (SODC) project cargos by unlocking the potential of inland waterways to connect to the rest of world. This will eliminate logistics constraints bypassing en-route infrastructures across the roadways, decongesting the roadways thereby increasing road safety and flexibility of vessel options from foreign countries to various ports of India by connecting our project sites through a mix of inland waterways, coastal movement and roadways transportation.

The waterway route will open a new mode of transportation for Super ODC project cargos to overcome future challenges and uncertainties involved in road restrictions. This will also enable to import bigger sized assembled equipment directly to site reducing fabrication, assembly, supervision job, etc. at the site.

Last month, Tata Steel reiterated its commitment to building a sustainable future by successfully shipping nearly 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the Indo-Bangaldesh Protocol (IBP) route via Brahmaputra River. Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, had flagged off the barge ‘Kalpana Chawla’ carrying Tata Steel finished goods.

The use of IBP route will also help Tata Steel lower its scope 3 carbon footprint. In July 2021, the Company had also pioneered the use of electric vehicles to move finished goods in select locations.