Tata Steel Tubes Division to offer innovative door & window frames under its new brand ‘Tata EzyFit’

Kolkata : Tata Steel Tubes Division has expanded its branded products and retail solutions by launching ‘Tata EzyFit’, a brand of innovative tubes for door and window frames. Since steel is 100 percent recyclable, these tubes are sustainable. This is yet another initiative by the Company towards saving trees and nature conservation.

The unique geometry of Tata EzyFit tubes enables a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for welding, shaping, and construction of strong frames that fit snugly with doors and windows without gaps and provide customised frame as per the customer requirement. This drives superior functionality and usage in an array of applications like door frames and window frames, be it for doors at the front or back of your house or ventilation solutions like windows.

Rajeev Singhal, Vice President, Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), Tata Steel, said: “As India surges forward, there is a need for newer, innovative, and faster construction solutions that will fuel this momentum. With Tata EzyFit, we aspire to be a market leader in new-age construction technology solutions, improving the quality of people’s lives every day.”

With superior strength and aesthetics, the Tata EzyFit sections are a better and sustainable alternative to wooden frames for anchoring windows and doors. The frames are termite-proof, weather-resistant, maintenance-free, and cost-effective.

Tata EzyFit comes in two options: single-door and double-door frame sections. The size of the single door frame section is 100×55 mm2, while the double door frame section is 140×80 mm2. The Tata EzyFit sections are made of YST-210 grade hot-rolled steel coils from Tata Steel that provide robustness to sustain the imposed loads.

Over the last few years, Tata Steel has leveraged its technological capabilities to build a strong value-added steel product portfolio. The Company has introduced innovative products for a range of applications such as home solutions, and panel and automotive industries. The launch of Tata EzyFit innovative tubes not only expands Tata Steel Tubes Division’s brand portfolio but also adds aesthetic, a new dimension to steel usage for millions of homemakers across the country.

