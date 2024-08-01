Tata Steel Technical Services and Tata Steel Support Services Sign MoU with DTNBWED, Ministry of Labour and Employment

New Delhi, August 1, 2024: Tata Steel Technical Services Ltd (TSTSL) and Tata Steel Support Services Ltd (TSSSL) have signed a bipartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers’ Education and Development (DTNBWED), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

The collaboration is aimed at designing and implementing a tailor-made program to enhance appreciation of safety, productivity, and improvement at the workplace among the workforce across all locations in India.

Col. Neeraj Sharma, Director General, DTNBWED, signed the MoU on behalf of DTNBWED while TSTSL and TSSSL were represented by Sandeep Dhir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TSTSL and Deepak P Kamath, Chief Executive Officer, TSSSL respectively.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Sandeep Dhir, Chief Executive Officer, TSTSL said, “As a Tata group company, our focus on learning and development has further strengthened with this tie-up with DTNBWED, which has a long history of excellence in workers’ education. This collaboration aligns with our continuous efforts to enhance the skills and productivity of our workforce.”

Deepak Kamath, Chief Executive Officer, TSSSL said, “With this MoU, we will be able to leverage DTNBWED’s pan-India presence to deliver this programme effectively across all our locations, ensuring that all our employees benefit from this initiative.”

On the occasion Col. Neeraj, DG DTNBWED expressed his happiness on the signing of the MoUs and mentioned that it is a milestone moment in their journey, as it is the first such MoU with an enterprise and that too with one of the leading business groups of the country, Tata Steel.

As subsidiary companies of Tata Steel, both TSTSL and TSSSL are engaged in human resource services. Both companies prioritise skill development and productivity improvement for work persons. The strategic partnership with DTNBWED, a pioneer in providing comprehensive workers’ education programmes, marks a significant step forward in the Companies’ commitment to these objectives. The newly designed programme will emphasise productivity improvement, foster a culture of innovation, and enhance behavioural safety at the workplace.