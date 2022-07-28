Tata Steel Stock split of equity shares

New Delhi : The Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited, at its meeting held on May 3, 2022, had, in order to provide enhanced liquidity in the capital market through widening shareholder base and to make it more affordable for small investors, recommended the sub-division of the Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupee one) each.

The shareholders of Tata Steel Limited at the 115th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 28, 2022, had approved the sub-division of the Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupee one) each.

Tata Steel has fixed July 29, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of Ordinary (equity) Shares.

The ex-date for sub-division of the Ordinary (equity) Shares of the Company is July 28, 2022. The new Ordinary (equity) Shares of the Company of face value ₹1/- each will start trading from the ex-date.