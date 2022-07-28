Tata Steel Sports Division organises first athletics meet for Trans Employees

New Delhi : Tata Steel Sports Division organised first ever Track and Field Meet for Trans employees at JRD Tata Sports Complex today.

This first of its kind athletics event was organised to mark the 118th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata on July 29.

A total of 52 Trans employees participated in the Athletics meet which included 100-Metre run, 100-Metre Diary Balance Race, 100-Metre Dribbling the ball race, Volleyball Throw, 4×100 Metre relay.

Ashish Kumar, Head Sports, Tata Steel inaugurated the meet while Olympian Anand Menezes welcomed the guests and participants.

Deepa Verma, Chief HRBP (Corporate Functions) was the Chief Guest during Closing Ceremony; she distributed the prizes to the winners of respective events.

While Sanjeev Kumar and his team members of Athletics trainees officiated the entire meet, other Sports team members such as Vibhuti Adesara, Saroj Lakra, Renu Bhaduriya, R Pawan Kumar, Satish Singh, T V Rao, Ajit Singh and M Shanker Rao were also present during the event.