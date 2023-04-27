Tata Steel signs a business cooperation agreement with A&B Global Mining

Jamshedpur : Tata Steel has signed a business cooperation agreement with A&B Global Mining Pvt. Ltd. (ABGM) to harness new business development opportunities and deliver mine technical services in areas such as exploration, resource evaluation, mine planning & scheduling, due-diligence, investment thesis, digitalization, clean/hybrid energy solutions, doing pre-feasibility, bankable feasibility studies, owners engineering and project management. ABGM will also collaborate with Tata Steel to deliver competitive integrated business solutions to the global mining industry.

Tata Steel will closely work with ABGM India which will interface with their South African entity to explore business opportunities in India and abroad and utilize each other’s technical and strategic strengths to deliver projects across the mining and metals including steel value chain.

On the alliance, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel said: “We are in the mining business for more than a century with the Natural Resource Division of Tata Steel providing various exploration & mine planning services to its captive mines for sustainable mining. We started offering mine technical services commercially through Tata Steel Industrial Consulting to the mining industry outside Tata Steel along with our partners and this agreement will further complement our capabilities & capacities to raise the standards of such services in India in particular and internationally in general for more scientific and sustainable mine development.”

Tata Steel is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, providing fully integrated steel operations – from mining to the manufacturing and marketing of finished products. It brings deep knowledge and experience in the manufacturing and selling of steel, as well as mining of required raw materials for steel.

Devendra Vyas, Managing Director, A&B Global Mining said “We are pleased to be working in collaboration with Tata Steel to deliver mine planning, engineering and project management services including customised end to end solutions to the Clients. With a shared focus on value creation and sustainability, this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and compliments our efforts to diversify our services to wider stakeholders in the industry and accelerate our growth across commodities and geographies. We are confident of offering world class services covering entire value chain in Mining & Metals with cost competitiveness.”