Tata Steel set to organise second edition of online Summer Camp

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel’s Sports department is set to organise the Summer Camp 2021 from May 17 to June 8 through digital means (for the second time in a row). The objective of this year’s summer camp is to promote health & fitness through training on various sports, health & fitness disciplines which is also in line with GOI’s initiative ‘Fit India’.

Sports Department has been organising sports camp in its operating locations of Jharkhand and Odisha for last many years for school students. In view of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will leverage digital to connect with the young and budding sporting talent during the camp while ensuring safety. The camp, accessible across the globe free of cost, primarily caters to children in the age group 6-18 years through sports like cricket, basketball, swimming and more. People in other age groups including adults can also benefit from modules on Yoga, Zumba etc.

The camp participants will receive basic induction from expert coaches on 19 sporting disciplines through specially curated online videos (available on Tata Steel’s corporate website and YouTube channel every morning from 5 AM onwards). The camp is being organised with ‘GRITZO’ as the Nutrition and ‘ENERZAL’ as the Hydration partner. More information on Summer Camp 2021 can be accessed at https://www.tatasteel.com/corporate/our-organisation/corporate-initiatives/summer-camp-2021/. The schedule of the online summer camp is as follows:

Sl. No. Date Day Sports Discipline 1 May 17, 2021 Monday Yoga 2 May 18, 2021 Tuesday Archery 3 May 19, 2021 Wednesday Athletics 4 May 20, 2021 Thursday Badminton 5 May 21, 2021 Friday Basketball 6 May 22, 2021 Saturday Boxing 7 May 24, 2021 Monday Chess 8 May 25, 2021 Tuesday Climbing 9 May 26, 2021 Wednesday Cricket (Batting & Spin Bowling) 10 May 27, 2021 Thursday Cricket (Fast Bowling & Fielding) 11 May 28, 2021 Friday Football 12 May 29, 2021 Saturday Golf 13 May 31, 2021 Monday Handball 14 June 01, 2021 Tuesday Hockey 15 June 02, 2021 Wednesday Karate 16 June 03, 2021 Thursday Roller Skating 17 June 04, 2021 Friday Table Tennis 18 June 05, 2021 Saturday Tennis 19 June 07, 2021 Monday Volleyball 20 June 08, 2021 Tuesday Zumba

The 2020 edition of the Summer Camp, organised digitally for the first time ,was a success with more than 40,000 views across platforms on videos of all disciplines (combined).

Sports is an integral part of Tata Steel’s corporate philosophy. The Company’s commitment towards the promotion of sports is manifested through several academies of excellence, foundation and franchise, it has established over the past years, which includes Tata Football Academy, Tata Archery Academy, Tata Steel SAI extension centres in athletics and boxing, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, and Tata Steel Adventure Foundation & climbing academy, and Jamshedpur Football Club. The Company, over the years, has made conscious investments in developing sporting infrastructure matching international standards.