Tata Steel retains Top Rank in the Mining & Metals sector, demonstrating a solid brand value: Brand Finance Report 2024

Mumbai: Tata Steel has been ranked as the highest-valued brand in the Mining and Metals sector as per the Brand Finance Report 2024. The Company has strengthened its brand value and retained its position as the foremost brand among the 5 most valuable companies in the mining and metals sector. Tata Steel achieved a remarkable 28% increase in brand value, amounting to USD 2.9 billion, showcasing its commitment to excellence & resilience at all forefronts.

Tata Steel demonstrated agility amidst an uncertain geopolitical scenario maintaining a sharpened focus on risk management. The Company successfully navigated the volatility caused by sharp changes in underlying trading conditions and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, Tata Steel’s continuous developments in technology as well as sustainability across supply chains have fueled its brand growth.

The Mining & Metals sector has seen a robust growth of ~16% in India driven by increased infrastructure and manufacturing investment. Tata Steel’s recognition as the most valued brand in this sector is a testament to its dedication towards innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity presents the Company’s exceptional resilience amidst the evolving business landscapes.

According to the report, Tata Group continues to be the most valuable brand in India with a brand of USD 28.6 billion. At its core, the brand’s focus on sustainable, inclusive, and development-oriented strategies has driven its iconic status and growth.