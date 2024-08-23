Tata Steel Registers Multiple Wins at 18th Safety Symposium and Exposition by CII

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has bagged three prestigious awards at the 18th Safety Symposium & Exposition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Eastern Region in Kolkata.

The company’s Joda West Iron and Manganese Mine, located in Joda in Keonjhar district, bagged the award as the Regional Final Winner in the Mining category and the Ferro Alloys Plant in Gopalpur in Ganjam district secured the First Runner-Up position in the Large-Scale Manufacturing category (for organizations with up to 2,500 employees), while the Saruabil Chromite Mine in Sukinda in Jajpur district earned the Second Runner-Up title in the Mining category. Operating under the steel major’s ferro alloys and minerals division, the mines’ and the ferro alloys plant’s achievements at the two-day symposium underscore Tata Steel’s unwavering commitment to implementing cutting-edge digital solutions and maintaining the highest safety standards across its operations.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge, FAMD said, “These accolades will surely inspire our team to continue creating a safe and sustainable working environment. The integration of digital tools into our Environment, Health, Safety (EHS) protocols not only enhances safety and strengthens sustainable practices but also drives operational excellence across our operations.”

Thakur Ajay Kumar Vishwambharnath, Head Safety (Mines, FAMD), Kishore Baran Maity, Head Safety (Ferro Alloys Plants and Stainless-Steel Plant), Arvind Singh, Manager Safety (Saruabil Chromite Mine), Priyadarsi Suvakant Padhi, Area Manager (Kamarda Chromite Mine) and Pulluri Shashank, Area Manager Safety (Joda West Manganese Mines) received the awards on behalf of the company at the event which focused on the theme “Leveraging Digitisation for EHS Excellence.”

The recognition of Tata Steel’s efforts at the symposium reaffirms the company’s leadership in adopting innovative practices that ensure the safety and well-being of its workforce while minimizing environmental impact.

The event had brought together industry experts, policymakers, and safety professionals to share insights and best practices, furthering the collective goal of achieving excellence in EHS through digitisation.