Tata Steel recognised for the fifth time among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2022 by Great Place to Work®

Mumbai: Tata Steel has been recognised amongst India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 by Great Place to Work®. This recognition, received for the fifth time, highlights Company’s sustained focus on fostering a culture of high-trust, integrity, growth, and care for the employees.

Over the years, Tata Steel has introduced several path-breaking policies, practices, and initiatives for various segments of the workforce like onboarding of Transgender persons and Women in core mining operations. The Company has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the realms of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, and performance management. Tata Steel has implemented trendsetting policies like extending benefits to LGBTQ+ partners, Agile Working Models and Extended Maternity Leave to create an enabling workplace for all diverse groups.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition for the fifth time. At Tata Steel, we strongly believe in fostering teamwork, nurturing talent, and enhancing leadership capability. Our employees have always been our most valuable asset in achieving organisational goals. Our policies are driven by the philosophy of putting people first, every time. This has enabled us to create a work environment that is inclusive and promotes equal opportunities for all. Tata Steel has implemented several path-breaking policies and practices for various segments of the workforce and will continue to evolve with the times to nurture and empower its workforce.”

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

This year, 132 organisations in the Manufacturing sector undertook this assessment. This study also represented the voice of 3,83,583 employees from the manufacturing sector across the country. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Tata Steel was identified among the top 30 organisations recognised as India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022.