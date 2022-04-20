Tata Steel Parivar Scholarship awarded to 24 students

Duburi: Twenty-four students from displaced families of Tata Steel Kalinganagar project have been awarded Tata Steel Parivar Scholarship for 2020-21. While nine of them are going to pursue Engineering, thirteen students will pursue Diploma in different Engineering streams and two of them will do MBA.

The scholarship entails full tuition fee, admission fee and hostel dues of the students for the entire course duration. Debdoot Mohanty, Chief, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Kalinganagar awarded the scholarships to the students in presence of other officials and family members of displaced persons.

Congratulating the students for the scholarships, Mohanty said “Tata Steel wants to groom and support the youngsters for a better career that would transform the life of their families. He urged the students to make best use of the scholarship and excel in studies.”

Introduced in 2007, the Tata Steel Parivar Scholarship, is over and above the mandates of Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy. It aims to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of meritorious students from the relocated families of Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant who were otherwise getting deprived of higher education due to lack of awareness. The scheme is widely recognized as an international best practice in ensuring that the next generation does not merely get employed in un-skilled jobs but get to avail opportunities to compete with the best. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to students who have secured admissions in various recognised institutions to pursue professional courses like B-Tech, MBBS, MBA and Diploma in Engineering streams.

From 2007 till date, Tata Steel has provided scholarship to 205 nominees of the displaced families including 19 B-Tech, 181 Diploma, 3 MBA, 1 MBBS and 1 PGDM students. Tata Steel seeks to encourage more and more children from displaced families to take advantage of the programme and develop skills for a better future.