Tata Steel Organises ‘Snakes are Friends’ Programme at Sukinda Chromite Mine

Bhubaneswar/Sukinda, August 29, 2024: Ever thought of making friendship with snakes? Oh no, that sounds quite thrill-seeking. But you would surely love to know the friendly aspects of these often-misunderstood creatures. So, to make people aware about the ecological significance of snakes and the vital role they play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) organised “Snakes are Friends” programme at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus in Jajpur district of Odisha.

As part of the campaign that began in 2016, the company had roped in Bhubaneswar-based voluntary organisation “Snake Helpline” to educate employees, their family members, frontline workers from sanitation, horticulture and security departments and community health workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, farmers from the region, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, school students and media persons at the program. Around 100 participants had joined the sensitisation session.

Subhendu Mallik, popularly known as the Snake Man of Odisha and founder of the snake rescue and rehabilitation organisation, debunked common myths and misconceptions surrounding snakes while shedding light on their important contributions to our natural environment. The programme also focused on practical aspects of snake conservation, including measures to be taken when encountering a snake in the wild or near residential areas. He also educated the attendees on the appropriate methods of handling snake encounters, the importance of seeking professional help, and the benefits of promptly reporting snake sightings to relevant authorities.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to biodiversity conservation, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD said “We have always believed in nurturing a harmonious relationship with nature. The ‘Snakes are Friends’ programme is part of our broader effort to conserve the rich biodiversity of the Sukinda region and foster a better understanding of the vital role that all creatures, including snakes, play in our ecosystem.”

The event underscores Tata Steel’s commitment towards promoting environmental stewardship and served as a platform to address the concerns and questions of attendees regarding snakes and their habitats, further fostering a sense of responsibility and empathy towards these creatures.

