Tata Steel Organises Awareness Session on “Good Touch and Bad Touch” for Children

Sukinda, September 5, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD), as part of its continued commitment to community welfare and child safety, organised an awareness session on “Good Touch and Bad Touch” for children in the local community at the company’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus on Thursday. The session aimed to educate young minds on the importance of understanding personal boundaries and recognizing unsafe situations, thereby empowering them to protect themselves.

The session was conducted by trained professional and child psychologist, Vikas Dodrajka who has served as a Member of State Child Labour Commission, Government of Jharkhand. The session focused on teaching school children on how to differentiate between appropriate and inappropriate physical contact in a sensitive, age-appropriate manner. Through interactive storytelling, role-play, and engaging activities, the children were made aware of their right to feel safe and confident in their surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the need to address critical issues like child safety. This is a step towards empowering our future generation with knowledge and confidence to navigate safely in the world. We believe that awareness and education are the first steps towards prevention and to create a society free from fear.”

In addition to children, the session also involved parents, guardians, and teachers, providing them with practical tips on how to communicate with children about these sensitive topics, recognise warning signs, and create an environment of trust where children feel comfortable discussing their concerns.

Tata Steel has long been committed to the welfare and development of the communities where it operates. This awareness program forms part of the company’s broader agenda to promote the physical and emotional well-being of children, particularly in areas surrounding its operations.

The program concluded with an open questions and answers session, where children and their caregivers were encouraged to voice their concerns and ask questions.