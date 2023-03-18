Tata Steel Mining Wins Excellence Award for Best Sustainable Water Management

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Ltd. (TSML) has won the prestigious Excellence Award for the Best Sustainable Water Management – ‘Private Sector’ category at the Water Digest Water Awards – 2022-23 held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Acknowledging Tata Steel Mining’s cutting-edge technology and solutions for sustainable water management, Water Digest – India’s premier water magazine – in partnership with UNESCO conferred the coveted award to the company at a glittering award function organised at a hotel in the national capital.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble minister, Jal Shakti, Government of India graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the award to Tata Steel Mining followed by the felicitation.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said “It is indeed a matter of pride for all of us for winning this prestigious award. I thank the jury members for recognising our unwavering commitment and perseverance towards water conservation and prudent water management.”

As an environmentally responsible and concerned corporate citizen, Tata Steel Mining – with a robust wastewater management system – has been adopting innovative strategies and continuing its effort for efficient use of water and has been augmenting awareness for the same in and around its operations.

The award was received by Bibhudutta Mohanty, Senior General Manager, Tata Steel Mining from the Hon’ble Union Minister in Delhi.