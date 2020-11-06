Tata Steel Mining starts operations at Saruabil & Kamarda (twin) Chromite Mines

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), formerly known as TS Alloys Ltd., has commenced operations at its Saruabil & Kamarda Chromite Mines, now also called the Twin Mines. The groundbreaking ceremony, held today to kickstart the mining operations at Sukinda, was attended by M C Thomas, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited, along with Sushanta Mishra, Senior General Manager (Mining), TSML, and Senior Officials of TSML and Dhanshar Engineering & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (DECO), the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the mine.

M C Thomas, Managing Director, TSML, said: “Commencing production from the twin mines is another important step for Tata Steel Mining. We are also now ready to supply chrome ore from Sukinda Chromite mine which had started operations on September 21, 2020. As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel Mining is committed to sustainable mining practices and excellence in governance. It has already started working with the host of communities around its areas of operation to contribute in improving the quality of life.”

The three chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining Limited in the Jajpur district of Odisha, namely, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine constitute the first set of commercial leases to be converted into mining leases, across India, among leases which expired on March 31, 2020 and were auctioned. The leases have been granted for a period of 50 years.

