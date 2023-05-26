Tata Steel Mining Launches Multi-Modal Containerised Rake Movement for Exports

Bhubaneswar, May 24, 2023: Tata Steel Mining (TSML), flagged-off its maiden multi-modal containerised movement through rakes for export from Apeejay Logistics in Jajpur. In a first, the company utilised a combination of road, rail, and sea transportation, marking a momentous step towards a sustainable and environment friendly supply chain.

Recognising the urgent need to adopt more sustainable practices, TSML embraced this innovative approach to pave the way for a greener future by minimising carbon emissions. By integrating the multi-modal transportation, it aims to optimize efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and enhance the overall supply chain reliability.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “We are committed towards sustainable business practices and the launch of multi-modal movement of Ferro alloys for exports in containers through rake is a right step in this direction. By integrating road, rail, and sea transportation, we aim to further minimise our carbon footprint by increasing our rail coefficient and contribute to a greener future.”

This containerised rake initiative involves movement of Ferro alloys in trucks from Tata Steel Mining’s plants in Odisha to the Apeejay Logistics at Kalinganagar in Jajpur as 1st leg and subsequently the containers over the rakes will move to the Vizag Container Terminal (VCT). Thereafter the containers will be loaded onto vessels at VCT for exports to serve its Far East International customers.

Notably, TSML had recently done its multi-modal movement of Ferro alloys from its plants in Odisha through coastal route via Paradip port to Kandla port to cater to its customers in the western part of India.

Amit Choubey, AGM (Supply Chain), Tata Steel Mining, Surya Lenka, Head (Container Management – One Supply Chain), Tata Steel, Soumya Basu, ADM (Supply Chain), Tata Steel Mining, Suresh Babu Ravipati, ADM (Port Operations), Tata Steel Mining, Malay Kr Bal, Head (Operation), Apeejay Logistics, Ratikant Panda, Advisor, Apeejay Logistics, were present at the flagging-off event.