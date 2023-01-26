Tata Steel Mining bags seven prizes with overall first for Sukinda Chromite Mine

Bhubaneswar : With pioneering initiatives, sustained focus and targeted interventions, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) bagged First prize in Overall Performance category at the 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) Week, 2022-23 organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines, Bhubaneswar region in Bhubaneswar.

TSML’s Sukinda Chromite Mine received First prize in Overall Performance, First prize in Sustainable Development, Second prize in Afforestation and Third prize in Reclamation and Rehabilitation under Group-2.

Similarly, Saruabil Chromite Mine was awarded with First prize in Waste Dump Management under Group-4 and Kamarda Chromite Mine was conferred with the Third prizes in Waste Dump Management and Reclamation and Rehabilitation of waste dump under Group-4.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said “It’s indeed a matter of pride for all of us as we have bagged Seven prizes. This will certainly inspire the team to go the extra mile and scale new heights.”

Adding that Tata Steel Mining has always been committed to embrace excellence & has emerged as a responsible mining company the MD said “Driven by transformational values, we continue working towards protecting mine environment and conserving minerals. It has always been our priority to work towards intergenerational equity by adhering to sustainable mining practices,” he added.

Pankaj Kulshrestha, Chief Controller of Mines (I/c), IBM who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, gave away the awards to the winners. Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, Mines, Shambhu Nath Jha, Manager, Mines (Sukinda), Naveen Srivastava, Manager, Mines (Twin Mines) and Ajay Kumar Vishwambharnath, AGM (SHE) along with other officials of Tata Steel Mining received the prizes.

