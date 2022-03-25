Tata Steel Mining bags prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2021

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability, 2021, in recognition of the company’s significant accomplishments in sustainability and ongoing efforts to promote and implement high standards of environmental, social, and corporate governance practices.

At a virtual award ceremony organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India on March 23, 2022, Rajarshi Palit, Senior General Manager (Commercial), TSML received the award on behalf of the company, in the presence of its Managing Director Pankaj Satija, other officials of the company and dignitaries.

Commenting on the award, Satija said, “This award recognises Tata Steel Mining’s unwavering commitment to manage environmental, social, and governance issues in a sustainable way with a focus on smart mining, technical breakthroughs, innovation and collaboration. With an aim to create a paradigm shift in the process of mining and ferro-chrome production we strive to reinforce the synergy between people, planet, and profit. This honour will energise our team and further strengthen the resolve to refine our sustainable operation practices to take it to greater heights.”

While receiving the award Palit said ‘’ Sustainability has always been at the core of Tata Steel Mining’s business strategy and value system, and it will continue to be so in the company’s future plans. With growing importance of carbon free and eco-friendly products, TSML is taking adequate steps in a structured manner to achieve its sustainable goals with a focus on renewable energy, water conservation, biodiversity conservation, safety and waste management. We aim to make Tata Indicrome (Tata Steel Mining’s Ferro Chrome brand) one of the top global and sustainable Ferro Chrome product.”

The company has formulated its 2030 Sustainability targets under the banner of PLAN A which focuses on increasing renewable energy, reducing CO2 emission intensity, reduce-reuse-recycle water and solid wastes, land reclamation as well as biodiversity preservation. To integrate sustainability into its business ecosystem, the company has placed sustainability policy at the centre of all its strategic and operational choices, aligning its actions with UN Sustainable Development Goals and principles of the International Council on Mining and Metals.