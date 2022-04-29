Tata Steel Mining bags CSR Leadership Award

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has bagged “CSR Leadership Award” at the 4th edition of the Bhubaneshwar Leadership Awards in a function organsied in Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar Leadership Awards is a platform for recognising leaders and organisations that have added value and believe that there is a Making A Difference – MAD approach to their work driven by passion and commitment towards social change.

Amit Kumar Choubey, Assistant General Manager, Supply Chain, TSML received the award on behalf of the company from Bhubaneswar Mayor, Sulochana Das, and R L Bhatia, the founder of World CSR Day and the world’s first Sustainability Congress.

Commenting on the award Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, TSML said, ” We are happy to receive this award which recognizes Tata Steel Mining’s rigorous and continuous effort to serve the society at large positively impacting both the company and community. We are committed to bring a sustainable transformation in the lives of the people around our operating units and promote inclusive growth through innovative and sustainable socio-economic interventions.”

TSML has been contributing in the field of education, health care, rural infrastructure, sports, livelihood, ethnicity, etc across its operating locations with the support Tata Steel Foundation, the implementing arm of the company. This award, endorsed by Stars of the Industry and hosted by Business Leader of the Year organization, recognizes TSML’s efforts to ensure the well-being of the community.