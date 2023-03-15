Tata Steel Meramandali’s Weeklong Festivities for International Women’s Day 2023 Concludes

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) in Dhenkanal, Odisha celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 with a week-long event from March 8 to 14, 2023. The theme for this year’s celebration was #EmbraceEquity. Throughout the week, TSM organized several activities such as trivia quiz, crossword puzzles, wonder woman in my life, and guess the personality, which were open to all employees. More than 1000 employees actively participated in these events.

The closing ceremony of the Women’s Day celebration was held on March 14, 2023, where Amitabh Chandra Jha, Chief HRBP – TSM and Amit Singh, Chief Iron Making – TSM, were the chief guests. Other senior executives of the plant, including Rajesh Agarwal, Chief, Power System, Vidya Prasad, Chief DRI, and Anoop Srivastava, Chief, Environment, were also present. The event commenced with a context-setting by Amitabh Chandra Jha.

The winners of the various events held during the week were awarded certificates and mementos by the dignitaries. Different departments within the plant also celebrated Women’s Day in their respective areas, making it an inclusive and vibrant celebration. As part of the event, an interactive session on mental well-being and work-life balance was organized with Manaswini Panigrahi, a trainer from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).