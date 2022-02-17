Tata Steel Meramandali organises safety meet ‘SUMILAN’ for vendor partners

Meramandali : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) has organised a safety communication meet ‘SUMILAN’ for its vendor partners in its plant premises located at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district, where its senior leadership team interacted with contractors and their employees on different aspects of safety.

Subodh Pandey, Vice President, Operations, Tata Steel Meramandali graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Among others Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Chief, Safety, Tata Steel, Subrat Basak, Chief Logistics Officer, TSM, Agam Kumar, Chief Safety, TSM, Amit Kumar Singh, Chief, Iron Making, TSM and other senior officials of Tata Steel and vendor partners were present.

The theme of the first edition of SUMILAN was engagement of vendor partners in safety excellence journey.

Thanking the employees of the vendor partners for continuous improvement in safety parameters, Subodh Pandey said that Tata Steel is committed towards zero harm to all the employees working inside the plant. As equal partners in its safety excellence journey, he urged everyone in the work place to take forward the culture of safety by incorporating learnings from occurrences inside the plant to improve safety standards.

Around 90 representatives from 35 vendor partners working in different areas of the plant participated in this programme. Safety interventions, miniature models on safety, safety skit, etc. were displayed in the venue. Winners of best performing vendors, Kaizens, safe drivers were awarded during the programme.

SUMILAN is a thematic safety communication platform for interaction of senior leadership of Tata steel with contractors and their employees on the current safety performance of the organisation. It also captures safety and health related suggestions and concern from the contractor partners and their employees to improve the safety standard.