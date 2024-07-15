Tata Steel Meramandali, NHAI Dhenkanal and Angul District Administration launch plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam

Meramandali : In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Dhenkanal and the Angul District Administration jointly organized a mass plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign. Around 1,000 saplings will be planted at Nuahata grampanchyat adjacent to NH 55, marking a notable contribution to the region’s green cover.

Pratap Pradhan, Hon’ble MLA, Angul, graced as Chief Guest and kicked off the plantation drive. Among others B P Pathak, Project Director, NHAI Dhenkanal, Hemanta Kumar Singh, Chief Development Officer cum Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Angul, Mohit Das, Chief Corporate Services, TSM and other senior officials of TSM and community members were present.

The event held with great enthusiasm saw more than participation of 300 people. This initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and create awareness about the importance of tree plantation for ecological balance.

The programme was organised by the Tata Steel Foundation, demonstrating Tata Steel’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The plantation drive included the planting of diverse native species, which are expected to enhance the biodiversity of the area and significantly contribute to the green cover.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign is a nationwide initiative aimed at increasing green cover and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship. This event marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and green future for the region.